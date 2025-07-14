Marcel Hartel News: Brace leads to win

Hartel scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Portland Timbers.

Hartel had a great outing that would lead to his club's win Sunday, bagging not one but two goals in the match, the club's only two goals of the game. This makes it his second consecutive game with a goal contribution, as he also saw an assist last match. He now has six goal contributions in 22 appearances this season.