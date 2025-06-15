Marcel Hartel News: Provides assist for opener

Hartel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Hartel provided the assist for the opening goal of Joao Klauss and orchestrated critical moments on Saturday, also winning the corner that led to the finished comeback goal. Hartel registered five chances created for the fourth time this season and has been a threat on set pieces throughout the campaign. His consistent involvement in key attacking phases has made him one of the most influential midfielders for his side.