Marcel Hartel News: Provides assist in defeat

Hartel assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and 10 corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Real Salt Lake.

Hartel delivered the corner that led to Joao Klauss' goal early in the second half on Saturday. The assist brought his season total to two in 21 appearances, giving him four goal contributions and 60 chances created across the campaign, an average of nearly three per match.