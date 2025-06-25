Marcel Sabitzer Injury: Dealing with knee issues

Sabitzer is dealing with knee issues and is a doubt for Wednesday's clash against Ulsan in the FIFA Club World Cup, coach Niko Kovac said in the press conference. "Marcel has some issues with his knee. We need to see how he's doing tomorrow."

Sabitzer is a doubt for Wednesday's game due to knee issues he suffered during the FIFA Club World Cup. The midfielder will likely be a late call against South Korea and Dortmund will hope for him to be fit since he has been a regular starter when available. If he is not deemed fit enough to start, Felix Nmecha is expected to replace him in midfield.