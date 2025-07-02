Marcel Sabitzer News: Features off bench
Sabitzer (knee) was dealing with issues but returned to the pitch in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Sabitzer had been dealing with knee issues in recent days but those are now behind him as he returned to the pitch and played more than half an hour in Tuesday's victory against Monterrey. This is good news for BVB since the Austrian is a regular starter when fit.
