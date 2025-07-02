Menu
Marcel Sabitzer News: Features off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 12:03am

Sabitzer (knee) was dealing with issues but returned to the pitch in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Sabitzer had been dealing with knee issues in recent days but those are now behind him as he returned to the pitch and played more than half an hour in Tuesday's victory against Monterrey. This is good news for BVB since the Austrian is a regular starter when fit.

Marcel Sabitzer
Borussia Dortmund
