Marcelo Andres Herrera Mansilla Barrios News: Scores opener Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Herrera scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Herrera opened up the scoring Wednesday with a strike in the 23rd minute assisted by Dylan Chambost. It marked his first goal of the season and his second goal contribution, his previous coming on March 29. On the defensive end he added one interception and three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

