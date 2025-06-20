Marcelo Weigandt Injury: Suffers apparent injury

Weigandt (undisclosed) suffered an apparent injury and was forced off in the 62nd minute of Thursday's 2-1 victory against Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup, according to Luis Mazariegos from SB Nation.

Weigandt suffered an apparent injury in the second half of Thursday's game against the Dragoes and was forced off in the 62nd minute. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will need to miss upcoming fixtures to recover. If he is unavailable for Monday's game against Palmeiras, Tomas Aviles, who replaced him against Porto, will likely find the starting spot again in central defense for that game.