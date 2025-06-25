Marco Asensio News: Back to France

Asensio has returned to PSG from his loan with Aston Villa.

Asensio has ended his time in England after half a season with Aston Villa, returning to France to link up with his parent club, PSG. He started in 12 of his 21 appearances after joining the club, scoring eight goals and earning an assist in a decent display. He will now return to PSG in the hope of time with the new UCL champions, as he is heading into his contract year and could be on his way out.