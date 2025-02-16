Marco Asensio News: Highly active for limited debut

Asensio had four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

Asensio's statistical output was quite good for under half an hour. For now, excelling in limited time will be what he needs. Aston Villa's standard 4-2-3-1 formation has only one lock among its attacking midfielders, Morgan Rogers. That leaves team mainstay Leon Bailey, transfer signing Donyell Malen and lone addition Marcus Rashford to compete against Asensio for playing time.