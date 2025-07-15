Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Marco Bizot headshot

Marco Bizot News: Dealt to Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Bizot has completed a transfer to Aston Villa from Brest, according to his parent club.

Bizot is going to make a change of scenery heading into the 2025/26 season, with the goalie leaving France to join Aston Villa in England. He was Brest's regular starter last season, starting in 32 games while notching 10 clean sheets, 54 goals allowed and 77 saves. He will now have to wait until the end of the transfer period to know his role with the club, as Emiliano Martinez looks to be on his way out, although the club is likely to sign another goalie this offseason.

Marco Bizot
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now