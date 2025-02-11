Marco Carnesecchi Injury: Called up for Club Brugge game

Carnesecchi (thigh) has been included in Atalanta's squad list to face Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Carnesecchi has completed his rehab from a thigh lesion and also battled the flu in recent days. He'll be back on goal over Rui Patricio if he's in good enough shape after two separate physical problems. He has given up seven goals in his last three appearances, keeping one clean sheet and making 17 saves.