Marco Komenda headshot

Marco Komenda Injury: Available to face Frankfurt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Komenda (head) was forced off the game against Bochum in the 19th minute. However, he has recovered and will be available to face Frankfurt on Sunday, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Komenda was forced off with a head injury in the game against Bochum. However, he has recovered and trained normally this week. He will be available for Sunday's clash and is likely to start.

Marco Komenda
Holstein Kiel
