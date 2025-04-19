Fantasy Soccer
Marco Komenda headshot

Marco Komenda Injury: Ruled out until next season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Komenda (thigh) suffered an injury during the last training session ahead of Saturday's game against Leipzig and is ruled out for the remainder of the season, the club announced.

Komenda will not be able to feature for the rest of the season after suffering a serious thigh injury in the final training session on Friday. This is a big blow for the team since he is an undispute starter when fit. Marko Ivezic will get a larger role in the backline for the rest of the season.

Marco Komenda
Holstein Kiel
