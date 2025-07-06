Marco Pasalic News: Goals keep coming

Pasalic scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Pasalic scored for a third straight game and is up to four goals, 14 shots and six shots on target over that span. He also continued to show the ability to spark the attack with at least one chance created in seven consecutive outings. Additionally, he logged his first accurate cross in 16 appearances, despite 18 attempts in that period.