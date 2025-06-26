Marco Pasalic News: Nets two goals in win

Pasalic scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-2 win against St. Louis City SC.

Pasalic bagged a brace on Wednesday against St. Louis, striking from range in the 9th minute and sealing Orlando's fourth goal in the 82nd minute. He made four shots, three on target, his second-highest mark of the season. Pasalic also matched his season high with four chances created but couldn't register an assist this time. The forward has now contributed to 12 goals in 19 appearances during his first season in Florida.