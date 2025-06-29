Marco Pasalic News: Records another goal

Pasalic scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Currently for Pasalic, 2025 remains a great year, even better now considering June is his best month. For three appearances, he logged that many goals and one assist. Concerning 2025, June includes Pasalic not only reaching a double-digit G/A but also creating a contribution streak.