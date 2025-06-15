Marco Pasalic News: Sets up goal on Saturday
Pasalic assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Colorado Rapids.
Pasalic provided the decisive assist for Martin Ojeda's winner in the 24th minute and created three chances overall. He has now recorded two assists in his last three games and taken his goal involvement tally to 10 - the second-highest in the team.
