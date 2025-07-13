Marco Reus News: Early opener sets tone

Reus scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus D.C. United.

Reus opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a composed finish at the near post, his fifth goal of the season. He added two more shots, created two chances and set a new season high with four tackles before being subbed off late. The German veteran now has 11 goal contributions in 16 appearances this season and is in very good form, having contributed to five goals in the last five games.