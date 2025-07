Reus assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

For the Galaxy's second goal, Reus assisted Joseph Paintsil. Since mid-May, their nine games include the former's six assists. Currently concerning 2025, none of Reus' teammates logged a five-plus G/A, which he has 10 for as the summer rolls on.