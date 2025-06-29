Marco Reus News: Scores equalizer

Reus scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Reus was a critical piece in the Galaxy earning a draw Saturday, with the German coming up huge in the 70th minute with an equalizing goal. This marks his third assist in as many games, as he also bagged two assists two games ago. This brings him to four goals and five assists in 14 appearances (11 starts) this campaign.