Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus News: Starting against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Reus (thigh) is back in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against St. Louis City.

Reus has regained a spot in the initial midfield as expected after being sidelined for one game. His return adds to the team's offensive potential and set-piece taker options, while filling the void left by the injured Diego Fagundez (foot). Prior to the injury, Reus had scored three goals and delivered three assists over 11 league matches played in 2025.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now