Marco Reus News: Starting against St. Louis

Reus (thigh) is back in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against St. Louis City.

Reus has regained a spot in the initial midfield as expected after being sidelined for one game. His return adds to the team's offensive potential and set-piece taker options, while filling the void left by the injured Diego Fagundez (foot). Prior to the injury, Reus had scored three goals and delivered three assists over 11 league matches played in 2025.