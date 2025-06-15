Marco Reus News: Two assists highlight class

Reus assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Reus delivered two critical assists on Saturday, the first to Gabriel Pec's equalizer and the second for Matheus Nascimento's goal in the 51st minute, providing consistent attacking impact in midfield. He also matched his season high with five chances created and brought his goal contribution total to seven in his last five league appearances. The BVB legend is finally finding a good balance this season to help LA Galaxy, even though their start to the season has been a bit chaotic, the German is having more impact for his team.