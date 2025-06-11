Marcos Alonso News: Influential on both sides

Alonso appeared in 31 matches, with 29 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 season.

Alonso took on a significant role in his first season with Celta Vigo, registering his most appearances in a season since 2018, when he was with Chelsea. He managed an impressive 34 shots and accounted for 21 chances created on the campaign, showing he can do more than just defend. However, his defensive game was even more impressive with 21 tackles won, 34 interceptions and a whopping, career-high 118 clearances.