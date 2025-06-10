Marcos Fernandez News: Joins Espanyol until 2028
Fernandez has signed a contract with Espanyol until 2028, the club announced.
Fernandez has featured in 34 games this season under the colors of Betis Deportivo, the youth team of Real Betis, and he scored 10 goals. The 22-year-old striker will now discover La Liga with Espanyol next season. Fernandez is bringing a qualitative young addition to the frontline of the Catalans.
