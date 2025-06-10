Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Marcos Fernandez headshot

Marcos Fernandez News: Joins Espanyol until 2028

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Fernandez has signed a contract with Espanyol until 2028, the club announced.

Fernandez has featured in 34 games this season under the colors of Betis Deportivo, the youth team of Real Betis, and he scored 10 goals. The 22-year-old striker will now discover La Liga with Espanyol next season. Fernandez is bringing a qualitative young addition to the frontline of the Catalans.

Marcos Fernandez
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now