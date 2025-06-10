Menu
Marcus Bettinelli News: Signs with Manchester City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Bettinelli has completed a transfer to Manchester City from Chelsea.

Bettinelli is making the switch from one Premier League club to another, with the goalie's talents having been signed by Manchester City. He will likely serve as the club's third-string keeper, serving behind Ederson and Stefan Ortega. That said, he will likely see minimal time, possibly capturing a few Cup appearances here and there in his first season with the club.

