Marcus Coco News: Depth option with limited output

Coco featured in 20 Ligue 1 matches (half of them as substitute) for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, recording one assist.

Coco had limited playing time this season as he appeared in less than 1,000 minutes for the Canaries, contributing only one assist. He could set a new season high with 42 clearances but participated in securing just one clean sheet. His future is a bit uncertain since his contract ends at the end of the month and includes an option to extend his stay, though that will likely depend on the new coach, who has yet to be appointed.