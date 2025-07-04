Marcus Rashford Injury: Will start pre-season with United

Rashford will report for pre-season training with Manchester United on Monday after failing to secure an early summer transfer and working with personal coaches in Spain to recover from his hamstring injury, according to the Guardian.

Rashford spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa after falling out with Ruben Amorim, who criticized his attitude and publicly questioned his commitment. While the 27-year-old remains keen on a move this summer, no deal has materialized and he will therefore resume training with the Red Devils on Monday, although his status at the club remains at its lowest point ever. Rashford should however be back fit after recovering from his hamstring injury and spending weeks in Spain with personal coaches to rehab.