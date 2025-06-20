Marcus Thuram Injury: Picks up thigh injury

Thuram will miss Saturday's game versus the Urawa Red DIamonds due to muscle fatigue, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Thuram came off the bench in the first FIFA Club World Cup game because he wasn't 100 percent and suffered a minor thigh issue that will cost him one or two matches. Sebastiano Esposito and Francesco Pio Esposito will pick up the slack next to Lautaro Martinez.