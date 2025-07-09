Maren Haile-Selassie Injury: Off during first half

Haile-Selassie was forced off in the 30th minute of Tuesday's 3-1 Open Cup loss to Minnesota due to an apparent injury.

Haile-Selassie looks to have suffered an injury Tuesday, only making it 30 minutes into the match before he was taken off. This is something to monitor, although it shouldn't force a change in MLS play, as he has not started in their past three matches. However, they will hope his issues are minor, as he still sees solid time off the bench and has three goal contributions this campaign.