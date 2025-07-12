Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Maren Haile-Selassie headshot

Maren Haile-Selassie News: Makes four crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Haile-Selassie (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to San Diego FC.

Haile-Selassie was able to recover from a minor injury to come off the bench for 18 minutes of play on Saturday. Since May 10, the midfielder recorded just two starts in 10 appearances, scoring once with two assists in that span.

Maren Haile-Selassie
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now