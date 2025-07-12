Maren Haile-Selassie News: Makes four crosses in loss

Haile-Selassie (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to San Diego FC.

Haile-Selassie was able to recover from a minor injury to come off the bench for 18 minutes of play on Saturday. Since May 10, the midfielder recorded just two starts in 10 appearances, scoring once with two assists in that span.