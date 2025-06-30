Mario Gonzalez News: Returns to LAFC

Gonzalez has ended his loan spell to Lech Poznan and is heading back to Los Angeles.

Gonzalez was on loan to Lech Poznan, playing in six games and scoring one goal. The forward is now heading back to Los Angeles at the end of his loan spell, with his future a bit unclear as it is not certain whether he will return to the LAFC senior squad to replace numerically Olivier Giroud or be loaned out again.