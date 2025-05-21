Mario Hermoso Injury: Going back to Roma

Hermoso (thigh) sent a message to Leverkusen fans to say goodbye as he returns to Roma following the end of his loan spell in Germany, the club posted.

Hermoso had a difficult loan spell in Leverkusen, playing just 420 minutes in six months mainly due to the season-ending thigh injury he suffered in mid-March that required surgery. He will aim to be back fit for the preseason of the next Serie A campaign with the Giallorossi since he is still under contract until 2027 with the club of the capital.