Mario Hermoso Injury: Going back to Roma
Hermoso (thigh) sent a message to Leverkusen fans to say goodbye as he returns to Roma following the end of his loan spell in Germany, the club posted.
Hermoso had a difficult loan spell in Leverkusen, playing just 420 minutes in six months mainly due to the season-ending thigh injury he suffered in mid-March that required surgery. He will aim to be back fit for the preseason of the next Serie A campaign with the Giallorossi since he is still under contract until 2027 with the club of the capital.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now