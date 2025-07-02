Mario Martin News: Back to Madrid
Martin is returning to his parent club Real Madrid after ending his season-long loan spell in Valladolid.
Martin featured in 30 La Liga games for Valladolid during the 2024/25 season while on loan from Real Madrid, providing one assist. The midfielder is now returning to his parent club with one year left on his contract, and his future remains uncertain as it will likely depend on new coach Xabi Alonso.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now