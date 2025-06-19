Marius Broholm News: Signs with Lille until 2030

Broholm has signed a contract with Lille until 2030, joining from Rosenborg, his new club announced. "We are very pleased to officially announce the signing of Marius, a player we have been following for many months and who fits the profile of the winger we were looking for. Marius has individual qualities, dribbling, unbalancing and elimination; but he is also a player who will fit perfectly into our team game. He will be with us from the start of training, alongside the staff and his teammates, for the best integration," said General Director Olivier Letang.

Broholm has already accumulated 44 matches at the senior level with Rosenborg, during which he scored six goals and delivered eight assists. His contribution extended to European competition, where he gained valuable experience against foreign opposition. On the international stage, Broholm has earned six caps with Norway's U21 team, finding the net once. He also featured in the 2023 U20 World Cup, showcasing his technical skill and vision against top youth talent worldwide. Broholm is joining Lille and could instantly bring impact in the offensive midfield after the departure of Remy Cabella and the imminent departure of Edon Zhegrova.