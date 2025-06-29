Mark-Anthony Kaye News: Notches assist

Kaye assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Kaye was back in the starting XI Saturday after appearing off the bench in two straight games, giving the club 62 minutes in the draw. He would earn an assist, finding Beau Leroux in the 16th minute. Kaye does have two goal contributions in his past two outings, as he also saw a goal in their last outing when appearing off the bench.