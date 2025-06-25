Mark Travers News: Back with Bournemouth

Travers has returned to Bournemouth following his loan with Middlesbrough.

Travers is back from his loan spell in the Championship after half a season away from the club. He would see decent time after joining Middlesbrough, notching 17 appearances for the club. He will now look to capture time with his parent club in what could be a battle for the spot in net, as current keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga looks likely to depart after his loan.