Mark Travers News: Heading to Everton
Travers has completed a transfer to Everton from Bournemouth, according to his new club.
Travers is seeing a new landing spot but won't move far, remaining in the Premier League to join Everton on a four-year deal. He served as the Cherries' backup last season, only appearing in five matches the entire season. That said, he will likely remain in a similar role with his new club, needing to beat out Jordan Pickford before he even thinks about starting time.
