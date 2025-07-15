Mark Travers News: Heading to Everton

Travers has completed a transfer to Everton from Bournemouth, according to his new club.

Travers is seeing a new landing spot but won't move far, remaining in the Premier League to join Everton on a four-year deal. He served as the Cherries' backup last season, only appearing in five matches the entire season. That said, he will likely remain in a similar role with his new club, needing to beat out Jordan Pickford before he even thinks about starting time.