Marko Dmitrovic News: Signs with Espanyol
Dmitrovic has signed with Espanyol after departing Leganes as a free agent, his new club announced.
Dmitrovic arrived in Leganes during the summer of 2023, joining from Sevilla, and made a complete season by playing 32 games, securing 10 clean sheets, and making 104 saves. That said, it wasn't enough to help the team avoid relegation. Dmitrovic will now discover a new club since he signed with Espanyol to become the new starting goalkeeper for the Catalans after the departure of Joan Garcia to FC Barcelona.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now