Marko Dmitrovic News: Signs with Espanyol

Dmitrovic has signed with Espanyol after departing Leganes as a free agent, his new club announced.

Dmitrovic arrived in Leganes during the summer of 2023, joining from Sevilla, and made a complete season by playing 32 games, securing 10 clean sheets, and making 104 saves. That said, it wasn't enough to help the team avoid relegation. Dmitrovic will now discover a new club since he signed with Espanyol to become the new starting goalkeeper for the Catalans after the departure of Joan Garcia to FC Barcelona.