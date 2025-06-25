Marlon Injury: Forced off at halftime

Marlon was forced off at halftime of Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Flamengo after receiving a ball in the head right before the break.

Marlon received a ball to the head right before halftime in Tuesday's game and the incident could be quite serious since he wasn't back on the field for the second half. The Brazilian will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he needs to undergo concussion protocol. If he has to miss time, Artem Smolyakov could see a greater role in the backline with a reorganization of the defense.