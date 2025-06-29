Marlon News: On bench against Whitecaps

Marlon (head) is on the bench in Sunday's matchup versus Vancouver Whitecaps.

Marlon will avoid missing any game if he appears as a substitute after recovering from a minor issue. The defender has featured in a right-sided center-back role this season, so he could challenge Aaron Long and Eddie Segura for time on the pitch. In that case, Marlon's fantasy value will come from his averages of 46.5 accurate passes and 3.2 clearances per match.