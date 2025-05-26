Fantasy Soccer
Maroan Sannadi News: Two shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Sannadi recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Barcelona.

Sannadi registered at least two shots in a match for the seventh time in 16 appearances this season. This was also his fifth league game with at least 10 completed passes. He totaled seven shots on target and seven chances created on the campaign and finished with two goal contributions.

Maroan Sannadi
Athletic
