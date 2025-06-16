Menu
Martin Baturina headshot

Martin Baturina News: Moves to Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Baturina has agreed to a contract with Como until 2030 upon coming in from Dinamo Zagreb.

Baturina blossomed in the last couple of seasons and registered 6 goals and 12 assists in 45 matches in the past one. He tallied 12 key passes, 18 crosses (five accurate) and 12 tackles in eight Champions League tilts. He'll compete with Nico Paz and Maxence Caqueret in a couple of positions in the midfield.

Martin Baturina
Como
