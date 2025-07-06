Martin Ojeda News: Keeps dishing the assists

Ojeda assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Ojeda notched an assist for a third consecutive outing and is up to four assists and one goal over the last five games, bringing himself to an impressive total of 16 goal contributions in 21 appearances on the campaign. Additionally, this was the third straight game that he accounted for at least three chances created, as he is up to 12 over that span. He also completed over 40 passes for a fourth straight outing.