Martin Ojeda News: Logs another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Ojeda assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati.

For 2025, Ojeda's latest assist is his sixth. Half of the assists he logged across Orlando's last four games. In fact, Ojeda has either scored or assisted each matchup. Thus, he not only enters July in excellent form but also with a G/A streak that may improve to five.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
