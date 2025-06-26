Martin Ojeda News: Provides assist in victory
Ojeda assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-2 win against St. Louis City SC.
Ojeda assisted the opener by teeing up Ramiro Enrique's 7th-minute strike and added three total chances created. He fired five shots and sent in four crosses. While Ojeda didn't set a new season high during the game, he continued his recent form and has now contributed to three goals in the last three games.
