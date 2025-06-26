Menu
Martin Ojeda News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Ojeda assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-2 win against St. Louis City SC.

Ojeda assisted the opener by teeing up Ramiro Enrique's 7th-minute strike and added three total chances created. He fired five shots and sent in four crosses. While Ojeda didn't set a new season high during the game, he continued his recent form and has now contributed to three goals in the last three games.

Martin Ojeda
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
