Martin Zubimendi News: Mainstay in midfield

Zubimendi started in 33 of his 36 appearances while recording two goals on 24 shots and one assist on 19 chances created in La Liga.

Zubimendi would see another solid season bolstering the midfield for Sociedad, capturing a starting role with the club for a fourth straight season. He would only see three goal contributions, although most of his work came in the defense, playing in more of a holding role in the middle of the pitch. With a move to Arsenal seemingly likely, his next aim is finding a solid role in the XI for a new club.