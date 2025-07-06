Martin Zubimendi News: Signs with Arsenal

Zubimendi joins Arsenal on a long-term deal from Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi is making the move to the PL for the first time in his career after a successful run with Real Sociedad. Since 2018, he recorded nine goals with seven assists in La Liga, having recently started 33 times in 36 appearances. The midfielder will have some compeition for a starting role next season with Mikel Merino, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaaard, therefore will have to start both cosistent and healthy to see successful minutes play for the Gunners.