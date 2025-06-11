Marvin Pieringer Injury: Undergoes surgery
Pieringer underwent surgery on his left ankle last week after playing through pain the whole season since he suffered the injury back in November, according to the club.
Pieringer suffered an ankle injury in November and has played since then with increased pain throughout the season. He underwent surgery last week and has started his recovery, although the length of time Pieringer will be out of action is undetermined. His return will depend on his rehabilitation in the coming weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now