Marvin Senaya News: Signs with Auxerre

Senaya is joining Auxerre on a permanent move from Strasbourg until June 2029, his new club announced.

Senaya was developed at the Alsacian club and began his professional career during a loan spell at FC Sochaux in the 2021/22 season. After making his Ligue 1 debut with RCSA, he was loaned to Rodez for one season before appearing in 42 matches with Strasbourg over a season and a half, then joining Lausanne on loan for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign. Senaya is expected to bring a solid impact on the right flank and compete for a starting role ahead of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season.