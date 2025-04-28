Mason Greenwood News: Two goal contributions Sunday

Greenwood scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win against Brest.

Greenwood scored Marseille's second goal in the 37th minute from a long shot and assisted Amine Gouiri's second goal which was also a contender for goal of the season in the 45th minute. He was a constant threat to the opposition's defense throughout the match shooting twice, creating three chances and showing unusual defensive activity which was praised by his coach after the game. He will aim to continue his offensive contributions against Lille on Sunday.